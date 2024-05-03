Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,394. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $682,762.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,333,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,431,865.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 195,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,500 over the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.