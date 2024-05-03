Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 143,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,680. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

