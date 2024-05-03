Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $7.36.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
