Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 1,110,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.51.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
