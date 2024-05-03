Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.