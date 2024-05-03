Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 3rd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 67,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

