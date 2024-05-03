NVE Co. (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

NVE Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. NVE has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

