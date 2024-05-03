nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$883.3-899.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $891.11 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.