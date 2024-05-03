NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $29.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $887.89. 39,748,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,560,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

