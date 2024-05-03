NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NVR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $132.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,611.29. 15,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,744.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7,016.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

