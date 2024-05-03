NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $270.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.85. 2,513,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day moving average is $221.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.