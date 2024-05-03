O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-2.000 EPS.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,211. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

