Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Posts Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.33. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

