Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.