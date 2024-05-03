OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06 to $2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

