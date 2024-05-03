Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $183.40 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

