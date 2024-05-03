Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OLN stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock worth $4,136,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after buying an additional 397,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

