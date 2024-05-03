Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.