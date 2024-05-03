Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:OHI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $34.77.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.