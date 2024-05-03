Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

