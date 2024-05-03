OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $93.71 million and $18.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00057077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

