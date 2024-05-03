Omnicell’s (OMCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 865,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.