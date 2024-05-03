OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
