Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 6,515,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Onsemi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.