Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,219. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Open Text by 102.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Open Text by 6.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $15,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.