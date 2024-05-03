Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,007. Open Text has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

