Oppenheimer Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $69.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

