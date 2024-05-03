Oppenheimer Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 25,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,116. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.