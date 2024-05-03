Oppenheimer Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.33. The company had a trading volume of 580,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,011. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

