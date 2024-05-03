Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 173.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7,446.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 257,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 254,212 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 361,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.