Oppenheimer Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $52.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock worth $19,624,211. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.