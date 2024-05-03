Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 9.7%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 2,983,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,345,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan. In addition, it holds interest in the gold licenses, including Jundee East project that comprises 29 blocks covering and area of approximately 89.3 square kilometers; and the Northern Zone project, which covers an area of 82 hectares located in Western Australia, as well as develops green hydrogen project in Pakistan.

