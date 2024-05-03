Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orange by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Orange by 15.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Orange by 110.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period.

Orange Stock Up 1.2 %

ORAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

