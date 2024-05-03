Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

OGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,217,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

