Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,217,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,945. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

