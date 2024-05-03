Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Orion were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Orion by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the third quarter worth $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 91.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OEC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 592,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

