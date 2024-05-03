Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.69

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 509291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,206 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

