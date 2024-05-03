OUTFRONT Media’s (OUT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 565,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,296. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

