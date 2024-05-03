Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 25.7 %

NYSE OMI traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,330. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

