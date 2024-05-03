Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE PAAS opened at $18.39 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after buying an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,361,000 after purchasing an additional 176,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

