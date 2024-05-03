Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANL. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

