PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $48.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAR. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

PAR stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

