Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 289,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$236,800.00. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,257 over the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

