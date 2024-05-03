Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

PSN stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Parsons has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

