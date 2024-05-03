Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $18.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.52. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paylocity by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $82,172,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,181,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.