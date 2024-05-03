PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. 15,421,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.