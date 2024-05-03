PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $71.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,914. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

