PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. 80,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,016. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

