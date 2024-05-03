Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.