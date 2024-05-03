Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of PTON opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after buying an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 612.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

