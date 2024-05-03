Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

